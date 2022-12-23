BrazilBrazil

Five municipalities will have by-elections in early 2023

Five Brazilian municipalities, in the states of Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará and Pará, will have supplementary elections in early 2023, after the mayors elected in 2020 lost their mandate due to impeachment determined by the Electoral Justice.

According to the Superior Electoral Court, the newly elected will hold office until December 31, 2024.

Supplementary elections will take place on February 5 in the Ceará municipalities of Palhano, Iguatu and Pacujá; and in Viseu, in Pará. As for Ipanguaçu, in Rio Grande do Norte, the election will take place on March 5.

“The Regional Electoral Courts must set the date according to the periods predefined by the TSE ordinance. Those interested can check the days in the Calendar of Supplementary Elections 2023, available at site of the Electoral Court or the TRE of the respective state”, informed in a note the Electoral Justice.

According to Ordinance No. 1006/2022 of the TSE, of October 14, 2022, the elections can be scheduled for January 15; February 5th; March 5th; April 2nd; May 7th; June 4; July 2nd; August 6th; September 3rd; October 1st; November 12th; or December 3rd.

The by-elections will start at 8:00 am and end at 5:00 pm local time. In 2022, 28 Brazilian municipalities had supplementary elections.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

