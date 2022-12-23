Metal detectors reinforce security on New Year’s Eve in Copacabana

The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro informed that it will install guardrails in the streets that give access to the Copacabana waterfront, where the traditional New Year’s Eve party in Rio will take place. Along these grids, there will be 16 search locations where military police will use metal detectors.

The objective is to prevent access by people with firearms and sharp objects in general. The strategy is the same as that used at the 2020 carnival, when magazines with metal detectors prevented the entry of about 250 knives, scissors and stilettos into the megablock parade area.

In addition, the Military Police informed that it will use 30 observation towers, 1.2 meters high, which, positioned on the sidewalk and in the sand, will allow for greater surveillance by security agents.

Police officers will also use ATVs to travel faster and will install five tents on the sand strips. The largest police contingent will be deployed for the period between 2 pm (31) and at 4 pm (1st).