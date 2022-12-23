Richarlison’s volley is voted the most beautiful goal of the Qatar Cup

Richarlison’s volleyed goal that sealed Brazil‘s victory against Serbia (2-0) in the Qatar Cup was voted the most beautiful goal of the competition. The announcement was made by FIFA, in this (23), after a popular election on the entity‘s website.

The national team’s number 9 shirt was painted during the country’s debut in the World Cup, at the Lusail stadium. The team was already winning the game by one to zero, with a goal by Richarlison himself. He received the pass from Vinícius Júnior and it looked like he hadn’t been able to dominate the ball, when he finished off the move with a beautiful volley.

The player, nicknamed Pombo – when celebrating Richarlison dances imitating the bird – won the vote that had other goals by Mpabée (France), Enzo Fernández (Argentina) and even his compatriot Neymar, who competed with the goal scored against Argentina. Croatia in extra time of the quarter-final duel, in which the Brazilian team was eliminated.

Richarlyson, 25 years old, was born in Nova Venécia (ES). The player went through Real Noroeste, América Mineiro and Fluminense, before moving to English football, where he already defended Watford and Everton. Currently, the striker wears the Totenhan shirt. Despite not having won the sixth, Richarlison was one of the positive highlights of Brazil in the Qatar Cup.