Hotel occupancy for New Year’s Eve in Rio de Janeiro is at 89.61%

The average hotel occupancy in the city of Rio, so far, is 89.61% for the period from December 30, 2022 to January 1, 2023. The most popular neighborhoods are Ipanema and Leblon, with 93.62% of confirmed reservations, followed by Leme and Copacabana, with 93.10%, Barra da Tijuca and São Conrado (92.04%), Flamengo and Botafogo (87.35%) and Centro (78.30%).

The data are from the third preview of the survey by the Rio de Janeiro Municipality of Accommodation Facilities (HotelsRIO), released today (23).

According to the survey, the result points to steady growth in reserves. Last week the indication was for 80.75% occupancy. Hoteliers wait for this New Year’s Eve – announced by the Tourism Company of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Riotur) as the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration ever – surpassing the past result, when the occupancy rate was 92.10%.

The president of HotéisRIO, Alfredo Lopes, expects an even greater occupancy. “The sector’s recovery projections are very positive for this season and signal that the numbers are close to or exceed those of the New Year’s Eve 2020/2021. We expect to get to 98% full rooms,” he said.

turn at home

Barra da Tijuca, which has the characteristic of being the largest New Year’s Eve indoor city, with celebrations held at parties inside homes or hotels, has for some years confirmed its performance with great demand from the public traveling with family. The neighborhood already has more than 92% of rooms booked and the hotel industry expects 100% of rooms to be occupied at New Year’s Eve.

Alfredo Lopes said that, from the beginning, the New Year’s Eve da Barra was planned to be an indoor party, since there are no events on the beach, but it usually presents residents and tourists with a light show.

“The burning of fireworks is carried out on the roofs of hotels, which organize large parties that are very popular with tourists. Families also usually receive guests in their condominiums, as the neighborhood is characterized by buildings with balconies that invite to fraternize. Others give prestige to the schedule of suppers and musical attractions at neighboring hotels for their safety and practicality. Some malls also participate, guaranteeing an illuminated sky from Barra to Recreio. It is a very beautiful celebration with demand that grows every year”.

With eight days to go, the New Year’s Eve already has confirmed locations for fireworks. Sponsored by Riotur, there will be shows at Windsor Marapendi, Wyndham Rio Barra, Quebra Mar da Barra, Radisson Hotel Barra Rio de Janeiro, VillageMall, Hilton Barra Rio de Janeiro, Courtyard by Marriott Rio de Janeiro Barra da Tijuca, Ilha Pura, Ramada Encore by Wyndham Rio de Janeiro Ribalta, Barra World Shopping & Park,