Gunman kills three in attack on Kurdish restaurant and cafe in Paris

A gunman opened fire on a Kurdish cultural center and cafe in central Paris on Friday, killing three people and wounding three more. Prosecutors said they were investigating a possible racist motive for the attack.

Several shots were fired on Rue d’Enghien, causing panic in the area, full of small shops and cafes in the bustling 10th arrondissement or central district of the capital. Authorities said they had arrested a 69-year-old man and the incident had been brought under control.

“The targets were the Kurds,” Juan-Golan Elberg, an artist who works at the Kurdish centre, told Reuters.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the suspect was already known to authorities and that a possible racist motive for the attack would be investigated.

Julien Verplancke, who works at another restaurant, Chez Minna, said staff at the restaurant left in tears after the shooting.

The incident was a “terrible drama”, district mayor Alexandra Cordebard told reporters. Two of the wounded were in danger of dying, she said.

Prosecutors said the alleged gunman was detained a year ago for a saber attack at a migrant camp in Paris and being investigated for a racially motivated crime. Reuters was unable to immediately reach representatives for the suspect.

BFM TV said the suspect is French.

A witness told the French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots were fired. A second witness, speaking to BFM TV, said the alleged shooter was a white man, who opened fire in silence.

