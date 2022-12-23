BrazilBrazil

FIFA investigates how celebrity chef arrived on the field of the Cup final

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






FIFA has opened an investigation into how individuals gained “improper access” to the pitch at the World Cup final after images and videos of famous Turkish chef Nusret Gokce celebrating with Argentina players went viral on social media.

Gokce, who owns a chain of restaurants and is known as ‘Salt Bae’ for his theatrical style of sprinkling salt on steaks, posted videos and photos on his Instagram page with the Argentina players after their victory over France in the final .

He was also pictured holding the World Cup trophy. According to FIFA’s website, the trophy can only be touched by a “very select group of people”, including former winners and heads of state.

Videos circulating on social media also show Gokce grabbing Lionel Messi’s arm in an attempt to get the Argentine captain’s attention.

“Following a review, FIFA is determining how individuals gained improper access to the pitch following the closing ceremony at the Lusail stadium on 18 December,” world football’s governing body said in a statement. “Appropriate internal action will be taken.”

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

New Year’s Eve 2023 stage begins to be set up on Avenida Paulista

5 mins ago

Gunman kills three in attack on Kurdish restaurant and cafe in Paris

27 mins ago

Child pornography: man arrested in flagrante delicto in PF operation

1 hour ago

Robberies in Rio have the biggest drop in 31 years

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.