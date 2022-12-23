FIFA investigates how celebrity chef arrived on the field of the Cup final

FIFA has opened an investigation into how individuals gained “improper access” to the pitch at the World Cup final after images and videos of famous Turkish chef Nusret Gokce celebrating with Argentina players went viral on social media.

Gokce, who owns a chain of restaurants and is known as ‘Salt Bae’ for his theatrical style of sprinkling salt on steaks, posted videos and photos on his Instagram page with the Argentina players after their victory over France in the final .

He was also pictured holding the World Cup trophy. According to FIFA’s website, the trophy can only be touched by a “very select group of people”, including former winners and heads of state.

Videos circulating on social media also show Gokce grabbing Lionel Messi’s arm in an attempt to get the Argentine captain’s attention.

“Following a review, FIFA is determining how individuals gained improper access to the pitch following the closing ceremony at the Lusail stadium on 18 December,” world football’s governing body said in a statement. “Appropriate internal action will be taken.”

