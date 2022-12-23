Child pornography: man arrested in flagrante delicto in PF operation

The Federal Police launched today (23) the third phase of Operation Arcanjo IV, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, to repress the sharing and possession of media with child sexual abuse content.

The team from the Federal Police Station in Niterói complied with a search and seizure warrant, issued by the 2nd Federal Court of Niterói, at a residence located in the municipality of Maricá. A man was arrested in flagrante delicto for the crime of storing child pornography, provided for in Article 241-B of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA).

A police inquiry was initiated based on investigations carried out by the Group for the Repression of Cyber ​​Crimes and Child and Adolescent Sexual Abuse at the Federal Police Station in Niterói, which identified the commission of crimes typified in the ECA by the target.

The prisoner will answer for the crimes foreseen in articles 241-A (sharing files containing child pornography) and 241-B (being in possession of such files) of the Child and Adolescent Statute. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.

The name of the operation is inspired by São Gabriel Archangel, considered the protective angel of children.