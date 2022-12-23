BrazilBrazil

Child pornography: man arrested in flagrante delicto in PF operation

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Federal Police launched today (23) the third phase of Operation Arcanjo IV, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, to repress the sharing and possession of media with child sexual abuse content.

The team from the Federal Police Station in Niterói complied with a search and seizure warrant, issued by the 2nd Federal Court of Niterói, at a residence located in the municipality of Maricá. A man was arrested in flagrante delicto for the crime of storing child pornography, provided for in Article 241-B of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA).

A police inquiry was initiated based on investigations carried out by the Group for the Repression of Cyber ​​Crimes and Child and Adolescent Sexual Abuse at the Federal Police Station in Niterói, which identified the commission of crimes typified in the ECA by the target.

The prisoner will answer for the crimes foreseen in articles 241-A (sharing files containing child pornography) and 241-B (being in possession of such files) of the Child and Adolescent Statute. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.

The name of the operation is inspired by São Gabriel Archangel, considered the protective angel of children.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

New Year’s Eve 2023 stage begins to be set up on Avenida Paulista

5 mins ago

Gunman kills three in attack on Kurdish restaurant and cafe in Paris

27 mins ago

FIFA investigates how celebrity chef arrived on the field of the Cup final

48 mins ago

Robberies in Rio have the biggest drop in 31 years

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.