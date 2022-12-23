Robberies in Rio have the biggest drop in 31 years

A bulletin released today (23) by the Public Security Institute (ISP) reveals a drop in crimes against life in the period from January to November this year. The numbers were the lowest for the year in the last 31 years. In the case of robbery (robbery followed by death), there was a drop of 42%, while violent lethality (robbery followed by death, intentional homicide, death by intervention of a state agent and bodily injury followed by death) dropped by 7%.

Intentional homicide (intentional) also fell by 7%, which represents 206 fewer victims compared to the same period of the previous year. Deaths by state agent intervention also decreased by 5% in the 11 months surveyed.

The governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, said that the reduction of crimes against life needs to be highlighted, as life is the most precious asset. We will continue to invest in security forces so that these rates decrease more and more, and our state is increasingly safe for those who live and do business here”. The data released by the ISP are based on incident records drawn up at Civil Police stations in the state of Rio de Janeiro in November.

Street and cargo thefts continue to show positive results this year. Between January and November, the two indicators fell by 8% and 9%, respectively. Apprehensions of rifles and firearms also had good results in the period, with 430 rifles removed from the streets, or one per day. In 11 months, 6,195 firearms were seized.

“The positive results of state public security are not trivial; are reflections of the state government’s investment in the intelligence of the security forces. We need to reinforce that the integration between the Civil and Military Police is largely responsible for these positive results”, said the CEO of ISP, Marcela Ortiz.

Indicators

According to the bulletin, from January to November, 2,807 people were victims of homicide, with 258 cases occurring last month. It was the lowest value for the year since 1991. Compared to 2021, there was a 7% reduction compared to the year.

With regard to violent lethality (intentional homicide, robbery followed by death, bodily injury followed by death and death by intervention of a state agent), a total of 4,130 victims were computed in the 11 months of this year and 383 in November, also the lowest value for the accumulated since 1991. In comparison with the 11 months of 2021, the indicator had a reduction of 7%.

The indicator of death by intervention of a state agent totaled 1,232 deaths in the eleven months of the year 2022 and 114 in November, also the lowest value for the accumulated since 2020. In comparison with 2021, the crime registered a reduction of 5% in relation to accumulated for the year.

In the 11-month period, there were 3,748 cases of cargo theft, 459 of which in November, the lowest accumulated value since 2013. Compared to the same period last year, the indicator fell by 9%.

As for street robberies (theft from passers-by, theft of a cell phone and collective robbery), there were 57,205 cases in 11 months of 2022, 4,888 of which in November. It was the lowest value for the accumulated since 2012. Compared to the 11 months of 2021, the indicator showed a drop of 8%.

Vehicle thefts totaled 22,970 cases in the 11 months of this year, with 2,547 occurrences in November. Compared to the same period in 2021, there was an increase of 2%.