Queue for passport issuance exceeds 108,000 people

The Federal Police (PF) reported that 108,701 people are waiting to receive their passports. The production of new booklets has been suspended since December 1st due to lack of funds and there is no forecast for resumption. The balance corresponds to requests made up to (22).

Even without resources to issue the travel document, scheduling online of the service and the service at the PF stations continue to function normally.

In , the PF suspended the production of documents due to lack of resources. The following week, the federal government allocated BRL 37.36 million to reactivate the service.

The funds came from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development and were sufficient to produce the passports requested between 19 and 🇧🇷 But the service was suspended again on December 1.

The PF awaits the presidential sanction of a bill, approved by the National Congress on the last day which releases additional credit of R$ 596.2 million for various Executive bodies, including for the preparation of passports.

The passport is a document that identifies the traveler in other countries. It registers entries and exits, visas and authorizations. In addition to the common passport, emergency passports are also issued by the PF, for foreigners and Laissez-Passer (travel document granted to a foreigner holding a travel document not recognized by the Brazilian government or that is not valid for Brazil).

To issue a passport, you must pay a fee of BRL 257.25. In the case of the emergency document, the fee rises to R$ 334.42.