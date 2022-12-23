England world champion George Cohen dies aged 83

England’s 1966 World Cup-winning right-back George Cohen has died aged 83, his former club Fulham announced on Friday.

Cohen made his international debut in 1964 and represented his country 37 times, playing a key role in England’s only World Cup triumph, in which they defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time at Wembley in the final.

Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn from the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 23, 2022

He was one of three survivors from that World Cup winning team, along with Bobby Charlton and Geoff Hurst.

“Very saddened to hear that my friend and teammate George Cohen has passed away,” Hurst said on Twitter. “Everyone, without exception, always said George was a lovely man.” “He will be greatly missed, my sincere thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and her family.”

Cohen spent his entire career at one club, Fulham, making 459 appearances for the west London side.

“All at Fulham Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest players,” wrote Fulham on the club’s official Twitter account.

In 2016, Fulham erected a statue of Cohen outside Craven Cottage stadium in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of England’s World Cup win.

