BNDES and FBB join forces to expand access to healthcare in the North and Northeast

The Banco do Brazil Foundation (FBB) joined the Together for Health initiative, organized by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), whose objective is to expand access to health by the population in the North and Northeast regions of the country, through investment in technology and equipment, based on the strengthening of primary care. The companies will allocate R$ 70 million to the action, R$ 35 million each. With the adhesion of FBB, the total funding already guaranteed for the initiative reached R$ 140 million.

FBB is the second partner to join the initiative. The first was the Vale Foundation. Launched in June, Together for Health is managed by the consortium formed by the Institute for the Development of Social Investment (IDIS) and ImpulsoGOV, selected in October. The program’s goal is to collect R$ 200 million in non-reimbursable resources, of which R$ 100 million will be contributed by the BNDES.

The fundraising strategy is based on encouraging private donors through the matchfunding (collective financing model with the participation of a company or institution). That is, the BNDES guarantees a contribution of the same amount as other donors, doubling the total amount available for investment.

care gaps

The director of Productive and Socio-Environmental Credit at the BNDES, Bruno Aranha, pointed out that, at Juntos pela Saúde, the so-called gaps in care will be met, in order to bring health where there is still a deficiency or lack of care. “With this partnership, we will reach 69% of the funding projected for the initiative, whose goal is to serve more than 2 million people in the North and Northeast”.

The president of Banco do Brazil and the Board of Trustees of BB, Fausto Ribeiro, pointed out that “the Together for Health action will allow vulnerable communities in the North and Northeast of the country to have access to health. And by taking part in this action, through the partnership with our BB Foundation, we are contributing to improving the quality of life of these populations”.

The president of the BB Foundation, Elisângela Zilli, stated that participation in the Together for Health initiative is in line with FBB’s newest structured program, Health and Wellbeing, which aims to promote, protect and recover the health of low-income people or in situations of social vulnerability. “With this new action in the area of ​​health, we reaffirm our longstanding partnership with the BNDES in socio-environmental projects that have contributed, over the years, to the country’s sustainable development”.

The Institute for the Development of Social Investment (IDIS) will be the manager of Juntos Pela Saúde and will be responsible for various activities involving the management of the initiative’s resources, monitoring the execution of supported projects and disseminating their results to society in general , in addition to attracting new supporters.

Projects

Among the projects that are being structured for support by Juntos Pela Saúde are ImpulsoPrevine, which aims to strengthen the health management of municipalities, based on the use of data to improve the indicators of the Previne Brazil Program, of the Ministry of Health; and the Ciclo Saúde project, by the Vale Foundation, which aims to strengthen primary care by improving the infrastructure of the Basic Health Units that serve the Unified Health System (SUS).