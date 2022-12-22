Afghan women’s demonstration is suppressed by authorities in Kabul

The Taliban authorities, in power in Afghanistan, forcibly neutralized a demonstration today (22) in Kabul. Dozens of women protested against the measure that prohibits female university education in the country.

The group, made up of social activists, young people and students, chanted slogans such as “all or no one” and “we want equal educational opportunities”, during the protest in Kabul “against the cruel decision of the Taliban government”.

The organizer of the march, Basira Hussaini, told the Spanish news agency Efe that the action ended abruptly because the “Taliban security forces and the police violently dispersed the demonstration”, having tortured and detained some of the participants.

The protest took place a day after the Taliban authorities officially decreed a ban on university education for Afghan students.

That Wednesday, women were prevented from entering university teaching establishments.

The prohibition decreed by the fundamentalists, condemned by several countries and international organizations, adds to the vast list of restrictions against women, such as taxes on access to secondary education, segregation in the use of public spaces, in addition to the obligation of the Islamic headscarf.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to condemn the Taliban authorities’ decision against Afghan women.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the ban was “neither Islamic nor humane”.

In a joint interview with the Foreign Minister of Yemen, Cavusoglu appealed to the Taliban to reconsider the decision.

“What’s wrong with women’s education? What’s wrong with Afghanistan”? questioned Cavusoglu. “Is there an Islamic explanation? On the contrary, our religion, Islam, is not against education, on the contrary, it encourages education and science,” added the head of Turkish diplomacy.

Saudi Arabia, which until 2019 imposed widespread restrictions on women on travel, access to the labor market and other crucial aspects of daily life, including driving a car, has also urged the Taliban to change their decision.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “astonishment and regret” that Afghan women are denied a university education.

Earlier, Qatar, which maintains links with the Taliban authorities, also condemned the decision.

In another sign of domestic opposition, several Afghan cricketers condemned the move.

Cricket is an extremely popular sport in Afghanistan, and players have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

