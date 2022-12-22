Corcovado train reopens after falling tree interrupts service

The Corcovado Train resumed its activities at 10 am today (22nd), after a tree fell on the tracks and interrupted service yesterday (21st). According to the concessionaire that administers the service, the return to operation only occurred when the road was 100% safely cleared.

The heavy rain in the early hours of Wednesday caused a landslide and the fall of a tree near the Paineiras station, the penultimate one on the line. The path, which is much visited by tourists, extends from Cosme Velho, in the south zone of Rio, to the Christ the Redeemer monument, one of the most important postcards of the city.

Shortly after the interruption, the concessionaire reported that the passengers were not affected. “There was nothing serious and the passengers who were going down disembarked at Paineiras station and got off by van”, she said.

Around 12 train maintenance workers and 14 hikers from the Tijuca National Park worked at the site of the landslide to clear the passage and repair the damage.