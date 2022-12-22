Aeronauts strike continues for the 4th day with delayed flights

The strike by aeronauts (pilots and flight attendants) continues for the fourth day. This Thursday (22), aeronauts stopped service at the airports of Congonhas (São Paulo, capital), Santos Dumont and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro, capital), Guarulhos (São Paulo), Viracopos (Campinas, SP), Porto Alegre (RS), Confins (Belo Horizonte, MG), Brasília (DF) and Fortaleza (CE).

According to Infraero, at São Paulo/Congonhas Airport this morning, there were nine flights delayed in departure, five flights registered delays in arrival, seven flights canceled in departure and five were canceled in arrival. At Rio de Janeiro RJ Santos Dumont Airport there were 14 flights delayed on departure, 11 flights delayed on arrival, 4 flights canceled on departure and 4 flights canceled on arrival.

GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, reported that two flights were delayed and none were cancelled. The concessionaire advises passengers to look for the airlines to find out the status of flights. Until the closure of this article, the other airports had not reported the balance of the strike this Thursday.

The National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) ” considers that the movement was positive in these four days of strike, within the limits determined by the Justice. The strike continues tomorrow, at the same time, unless the companies present a proposal for renewal of the convention collective of the category”, he said in a note sent to Brazil Agency🇧🇷

The complete note: “It is necessary to make it clear that the aeronauts have been negotiating since the end of September and that all the proposals sent by the employers’ union were not consistent with the list of demands of the category, so they were rejected. The SNA remains open to negotiations, waiting for companies to submit a new, minimally acceptable proposal. If there is a proposal, it will be put to a vote and, if approved, the strike ends, if not, the strike continues indefinitely”.

In the press release, released on December 20, the National Union of Airline Companies (SNEA) highlighted the economic impacts suffered by companies due to the pandemic, the devaluation of the real against the dollar and the conflict in Ukraine, resulting in an increase in the oil price. And completed:

“It is important to reinforce that since the first days of October this year, the SNEA started negotiations with the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) to preserve the rights of the crew, extending the validity of the current CCT until the end of the negotiations, and guaranteeing the passenger air travel, especially during high season. In addition, after direct negotiations between unions ended last weekend, airlines accepted a mediation proposal prepared by the Superior Labor Court (TST), but the proposal was rejected by SNEA.

The SNEA explains that airlines have collaborated with the negotiation and sought solutions to ensure full service to all their customers, especially in this period of high season”. According to the entity‘s press office, there is, so far, no update on the negotiations.