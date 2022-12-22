Management of the private government communication network is with Telebras

Telebras will be the company responsible for the exclusive management of the federal public administration’s private communication network, both in the fixed and mobile network segments. This is what Presidential Decree 11,299, published in the Official Diary of the Union today (22). The updated text includes, in this context, the network that operates via satellite.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the mobile, fixed and, now, satellite network segments will have nationwide coverage. “To do so, it is required that the provision of capacity be sufficient, with appropriate levels of priority, security and encryption. In addition, use must be made of radio frequency bands designated by Anatel [ Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações] to carry out public safety, defence, rescue and emergency services.”

Also according to the secretariat, the decree allows the sharing of passive and active infrastructures with other networks, and determines that Anatel will issue authorizations for the exploitation of telecommunications services adequate “to the different uses of the mobile network segment of the private communication network of federal public administration”, as well as the authorizations related to the use of radiofrequency.

In a note, Telebras informs that it will be up to the Frequency Administrator Entity (EAF) to build this private network, called Siga Antenado, following the commitments assumed by the telecommunications operators, as provided for in the 5G public notice (fifth generation of the internet).

“Telebras aims to guarantee the continuity of the investment projects being carried out by Telebras, highlighting the company’s fundamental role in the development of public telecommunications policies throughout Brazil, especially in the wholesale market and in areas lacking access infrastructure, as well as in the implementation of the Private Communications Network of the Federal Public Administration”, informed the state-owned company linked to the Ministry of Communications, which is a mixed capital company.