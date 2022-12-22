President-elect Lula announces 16 more ministers for the future administration

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced this Thursday (22) 16 ministers for the next government. So far, Fernando Haddad had already been announced at the Farm; Rui Costa, at the Civil House; Flávio Dino, in Justice and Public Security; José Múcio, in Defense; Mauro Vieira, at Institutional Relations. The singer Margareth Menezes had already informed that she accepted the invitation to the Ministry of Culture, which will be recreated.

According to Lula, next week another 16 ministers will be announced. The information was disclosed after delivery of the final report of the transition team by the general coordinator, the elected vice-president Geraldo Alckimin, who will assume the Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce.

In all, there will be 37 ministries in the management of the elected government, as informed by the future Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa.

Ministries announced today:

Attorney General of the Union (AGU): Jorge Messias (attorney of the National Treasury);

Federal Comptroller General (CGU): Vinícius Marques de Carvalho (Lawyer and professor of commercial law at USP. Former president of Cade);

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation: Luciana Santos (President of PCdoB);

Ministry of Culture – Margareth Menezes (singer);

Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services: Geraldo Ackmin (elected vice-president);

Ministry of Social Development, Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger: Wellington Dias (former governor of Piauí);

Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship: Sílvio Luiz Almeida (Professor at Columbia University (USA) and Getulio Vargas Foundation)

Ministry of Education – Camilo Santana (former governor of Ceará);

Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services: Ester Dweck (Associate Professor at the Institute of Economics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro)

Ministry of Racial Equality: Anielle Franco (teacher);

Ministry of Women: Cida Gonçalves (former National Secretary for Violence against Women);

Ministry of Ports and Airports: Márcio França (former governor of São Paulo);

Ministry of Health: Nísia Trindade (president of Fiocruz);

Ministry of Labor and Employment: Luiz Marinho (former mayor of São Bernardo-SP);

General Secretariat: Márcio Macedo (federal deputy PT-SE);

Institutional Relations Secretariat: Alexandre Padilha (federal deputy PT-SP)

transition report

The transition team also presented the final report on the federal government. Lula commented on the document (read the full text here) that will be delivered to parliamentarians and Brazilian society to inform the country’s scenario that will be delivered by the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

“We received this government in a situation of penury, an irresponsible situation, because the president preferred to tell lies in the playpen than to govern this country”, he said.

The vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckimin, stated that the transition report points to a “regression in many areas”. The survey gathers information from 32 working groups, which had the participation of around 5,000 volunteers and 14 political parties. According to him, only 23 people were nominated to act directly in the transition.

“Unfortunately, we had a setback in many areas. The federal government took a step backwards. The state that President Lula receives is much more difficult and sadder than before. In education, we had a huge setback, a drop in learning, evasion school fees increased, essential resources for school lunches were frozen at R$ 0.36. We had almost a collapse of federal institutes and universities”, said Alckmin.

The vice-president-elect pointed out that the current government’s arms policy has led to an increase in violence against women. According to him, the distribution of weapons led to a record number of deaths of women. “In the last six months we have had 700 deaths from femicide caused by firearms,” he said.

The report also pointed to a 95% reduction in rice stocks at the National Supply Company (Conab). The food stock by the institution is a way used by the federal government to regulate market prices.

“This reduction ended up leading to an increase in food prices, which aggravated food insecurity”, he pointed out.

Another point highlighted by Alckmin was the allocation of BRL 2 million to the Civil Defense in disaster relief throughout the country. In addition, he stated that 93% of federal highways do not have a maintenance and prevention contract. Currently, according to the report, there are 14,000 works at a standstill across the country.

“This is not austerity, it is management inefficiency. It is a Herculean task that lies ahead,” she argued.

Regarding deforestation in the Amazon region, the survey points to an increase of 59% between the years 2019 and 2022. In recent weeks, an increase of 1226% in forest fires has been recorded. “It is devastation in the forests, not by farmers, but by land grabbers. It’s a big challenge,” he added.

Transition PEC

Before the announcement, the president-elect thanked the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), as well as party leaders, for the approval of the Transition PEC.

“It is the first time that the President of the Republic takes office and begins to govern before taking office. The PEC is to cover the irresponsibility of a government that did not leave a budget to fulfill a promise that he himself made”, he said. For Lula, the approval of the PEC was a demonstration of solidarity with the poorest people in that country.