BrazilBrazil

Guardiola seeks Champions League title to close cycle at City

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Manager Pep Guardiola has said his time at Manchester City “will not be complete” unless he wins the Champions League with the club.

Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension last month, has led City to four Premier League titles, but failed to win Europe’s top club competition, finishing runners-up in 2020-2021, his best result.

The Spaniard won the European trophy twice with Barcelona, ​​in the 2008-2009 and 2010-2011 seasons.

“It’s not the only one, but I admit it’s the trophy we want and my time here won’t be complete if we don’t win it,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Thursday’s League Cup clash with Liverpool. But that’s not the only reason [que renovei]🇧🇷 I will do everything in the time we have together to win, but I would say the same before [da renovação].” “It’s the trophy we don’t have and we’re going to try to get it. I have a feeling they [City] will get it sooner or later,” he added.

City, who are second in the Premier League and five points adrift of leaders Arsenal, will host Liverpool in the League Cup later this Thursday (22nd), before traveling to Leeds United on December 28th.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Promulgated PEC that defines payment of the nursing floor

8 mins ago

Chinese hospital warns of tragic situation by covid-19

1 hour ago

New organization of ministries unveiled by transition team

1 hour ago

TV Brazil reaches 4th position in December in the Federal District

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.