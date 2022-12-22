Guardiola seeks Champions League title to close cycle at City

Manager Pep Guardiola has said his time at Manchester City “will not be complete” unless he wins the Champions League with the club.

Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension last month, has led City to four Premier League titles, but failed to win Europe’s top club competition, finishing runners-up in 2020-2021, his best result.

The smile of someone who has won 2⃣1⃣ in 2⃣8⃣ matches in charge of Manchester City in @Carabao_Cup🇧🇷 May another victory come today, @PepTeam 🇧🇷#MCFCPortugues 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/fSo0qk82dW — Manchester City (@ManCityPT) December 22, 2022

The Spaniard won the European trophy twice with Barcelona, ​​in the 2008-2009 and 2010-2011 seasons.

“It’s not the only one, but I admit it’s the trophy we want and my time here won’t be complete if we don’t win it,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Thursday’s League Cup clash with Liverpool. But that’s not the only reason [que renovei]🇧🇷 I will do everything in the time we have together to win, but I would say the same before [da renovação].” “It’s the trophy we don’t have and we’re going to try to get it. I have a feeling they [City] will get it sooner or later,” he added.

City, who are second in the Premier League and five points adrift of leaders Arsenal, will host Liverpool in the League Cup later this Thursday (22nd), before traveling to Leeds United on December 28th.

