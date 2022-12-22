Chinese hospital warns of tragic situation by covid-19

A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” against Covid-19, predicting that half of the city’s 25 million people will be infected by the end of next week as the virus spreads in China.

After widespread protests against strict restriction measures, China began this month to dismantle the Covid-zero policy, which has taken a heavy financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people.

China’s official death count from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic three years ago is 5,241 – a fraction of what most other countries have faced – but is now expected to rise sharply.

China reported no new deaths for the second straight day on Wednesday, even as funeral home officials said demand for their services had surged in the past week.

Authorities, who have tightened the criteria for classifying deaths from Covid-19, drawing criticism from many disease experts, have confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms.

Some experts say official case numbers have become an unreliable guide as fewer tests are being done following the relaxation of restrictions.

The number of infections in China is likely to be more than 1 million a day, with deaths at more than 5,000 a day, a “huge contrast” with official figures, British health data firm Airfinity said this week.

Airfinity said it had examined data from China’s regional provinces, noting that cases are rising fastest in the capital Beijing and the southern province of Guangdong.

Shanghai Deji Hospital, in a post on its WeChat account on Wednesday night, estimated that there were about 5.43 million positive cases in the city and that 12.5 million people will be infected in China’s main commercial hub by the end of the year.

“Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and this year’s Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe,” said the private hospital, which employs about 400 staff.

“In this tragic battle, all of Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all hospital staff! We will infect the whole family! All of our patients will be infected! We have no choice and cannot escape.”

The post was no longer available on WeChat as of today afternoon. A person who answered the hospital’s phone line said they could not immediately comment on the post.

Shanghai residents faced a lockdown two-month period ending June 1, with many losing income and struggling to meet basic needs. Hundreds died and hundreds of thousands were infected during those two months.

On Thursday, many areas of Shanghai were almost as deserted as they were then, with many residents going into isolation and businesses forced to close as employees fell ill.

“All of our employees are sick,” said a supermarket employee as he closed the doors. He stated that he hopes to reopen on December 30.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited