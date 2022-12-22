New organization of ministries unveiled by transition team

The new organization of ministries in the next government was officially announced this Thursday (22). The information is part of the transition team’s final report. As of January 1, 2023, the country will have 37 ministries.

During the announcement of new ministers’ names this morning, president-elect Lula stated that there will be no increase in positions in relation to the current 23 portfolios. According to the president-elect, only positions will be reassigned between ministries.

“This is a demonstration that we are going to make every possible effort so that the little money that this country is raising is allocated to the most needy people,” he said.

Check out the names nominated so far.

The names that will head the Institutional Security Office (GSI), the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), the Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock, Regional Integration and Development, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Social Security, Cities, Communications, Mines and Energy, Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Sports, Environment, Planning and Budget, Tourism, Indigenous Peoples and Transport.

According to the transition report, the new government’s strategic priorities were guided by five guidelines: reorganization and strengthening of Organs central bodies for coordinating and monitoring government actions; restructuring of the federal administration, especially the ministries, with a view to increasing the capacity to implement public policies; improvement of means and instruments of public management; innovation and improvement in the quality of public services and the resumption and expansion of dialogue and social participation.

“The networked government coordination model was replaced by a dysfunctional model, with huge ministries and more hierarchical levels, which cooperate little and do not dialogue with civil society. As a result, the State’s ability to respond to crises and social demands was severely compromised, causing serious impacts on people’s lives, as was the case during the covid-19 pandemic,” justifies the transition team in the report released. today.

New ministerial structure

Social Development and Guarantee of Rights

– Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship

– Ministry of Racial Equality

– Ministry of Women

– Ministry of Indigenous Peoples

– Ministry of Labor and Employment

– Ministry of Social Security

– Ministry of Social Development, Family and Fight against Hunger

– Ministry of Health

– Ministry of Education

– Ministry of Culture

– Sport Ministery

– Ministry of Cities

Economic Development and Socio-Environmental and Climate Sustainability

– Ministry of Integration and Regional Development

– Ministry of the Environment

– Ministry of Economy

– Ministry of Transport

– Ministry of Ports and Airports

– Ministry of Mines and Energy

– Ministry of Communications

– Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

– Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce, Services and Innovation

– Ministry of Tourism

– Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture

– Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply

– Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture

Defense of Democracy and Reconstruction of the State and Sovereignty

– Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic

– General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic

– Secretary of Institutional Relations

– Secretary of Social Communication

– Institutional Security Office

– Attorney General of the Union

– Ministry of Planning and Budget

– Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services

– Comptroller General of the Union

– Ministry of Justice and Public Security

– Ministry of Foreign Affairs

– Defense Ministry