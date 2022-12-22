BrazilBrazil

TV Brazil reaches 4th position in December in the Federal District

THE TV Brazil reached more than 1.8 million viewers in the Federal Capital. In December it collects peaks of 3.5 audience points, in addition to appearing in second place for 248 minutes.
In December, the average time that each viewer spent watching the TV Brazil was over 61 minutes, 18 minutes more than the 5th place.

Information provided by Kantar Ibope Media | Install Analytics.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
