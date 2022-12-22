PRF starts today Operation Christmas 2022 on highways across the country

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) started Operation Christmas 2022 today (22), which runs until next Sunday (25) on the country’s federal highways. According to the entity, the main objective is to ensure safety on the roads, in order to prevent accidents and preserve lives on roads across the country.

Among the planned actions is the fight against drunk driving in the period that traditionally registers “a considerable increase in the flow of vehicles on the roads”. The operation will also work to monitor the speed of vehicles, prohibited overtaking and the use of cell phones by drivers.

Approaches will observe whether vehicle occupants use seat belts, as well as car seats and child restraint devices. “Traffic education activities are also planned, including those integrated with other institutions, and social communication actions in the press and various media, with information regarding the events held and traffic safety tips”, informed the PRF.

The corporation also suggested some measures to reduce the risks for those who intend to travel on Brazilian roads during the end of year festivities.

Are they:

1- Check the pressure of all the tires, considering the vehicle’s luggage. When worn or bald, the tire can cause loss of ground grip, causing skidding or aquaplaning. Ideally, the grooves should be at least 3 millimeters (mm) deep;

2- Check the condition of the steppe. If there is any damage, replace it;

3- Align and balance the wheels. Check if the steering seems to be pulling to one side, which indicates that some hole or wear has damaged the suspension. Alignment is quick and increases the useful life of the tyres;

4- Check the mandatory equipment: every vehicle must have a spare tire, triangle, wheel brace and jack inside the trunk;

5- Check the functioning of the lighting system. Car headlights and taillights are extremely important. Even if the trip takes place during the day, weather conditions such as fog and rain may require lighting, both to ensure that the driver has good visibility and to ensure that the vehicle is noticed by other drivers and pedestrians. In this way, check that all headlight beams (low and high) are working correctly, as well as the brake, reverse, position and arrow lights;

6- Leave the radiator water at the right level and the cooling system fluid up to date. It is this fluid that helps maintain engine temperature, preventing overheating;

7- Review the damping and brake systems every 10,000 kilometers run and, even with the revisions up to date, check the brake fluid so that the system does not fail when necessary;

8- Check the expiration date of the engine oil and filter. This can compromise engine performance and significantly increase fuel consumption;

9- Check windshield wipers, especially if the rubbers are dry and if the blades are crooked. Check if the rubbers are correctly cleaning the glass, without leaving friezes or flaws in the sweeping area;

10- Check battery operation. The indication is simple, if there is a delay for the car to start, it may be a sign of wear on the battery, which must be changed;

11- Check hoses and belts. If there is unusual noise coming from the engine, it could be a sign of wear on the belts;

12- Check if the documentation of the vehicle and the driver is up to date. The vehicle needs to be licensed and IPVA paid.