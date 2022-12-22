Gas leak could be cause of explosion of restaurants in Piauí

The Piauí Fire Department is working on the hypothesis that the explosion that destroyed the Vasto Restaurant and also hit the Coco Bambu, on Rua Professor Joca Vieira, was caused by a gas leak. The group’s public relations officer, Colonel José Veloso, informed the Brazil Agency that the report must be completed in 30 days, but as there was a strong smell of gas in the place before the accident, it is possible that this is the cause. The two establishments are located in the Fátima neighborhood, on the east side of the capital Teresina,

“It was the biggest disaster in terms of magnitude involving LPG [gás liquefeito de petróleo], if that was the cause. We are working with this possibility of having been caused by LPG. There are two restaurants that are in the same building, operate in the same structure and have a common kitchen. Everything is one building. Putting the two areas together, there are more than 4,000 square meters, and both areas were hit by the explosion,” he reported. He added that explosions had previously occurred in Teresina, involving small areas, but that this was the biggest accident of its kind.

Two security guards at the site were injured in the explosion, which occurred around 6:30 am yesterday (21). In a more serious condition, one of them was taken by firefighters to the Hospital de Urgência de Teresina, a reference unit for burns.

“One would have entered to check the strong smell of gas he was feeling and the other stayed close. The one who entered the room had injuries to his arm and burns all over his body. According to local media reports, he would have 60% of his body burned, with first, second and third degree injuries, ”he said.

The work of the firefighters was intense and around 8 am there were still fires in the building. Today, according to the colonel, the possibility of further explosions is ruled out, since the gas supply has been suspended. “Once the source was neutralized, no risk of another explosion was seen at the site,” he said.

The explosion was so strong that it was heard in the municipality of Timon, in Maranhão, on the other side of the bridge that connects the two cities and about 4 kilometers (km) apart. However, according to the colonel, it was also noticed in places 10 km away.

The time at which the explosion occurred contributed to a smaller number of victims, as other nearby commercial establishments were still closed. However, several condominium apartments suffered damage, such as that of architect Denise Monteiro, who lives 300 meters from the restaurants and was startled by the noise and shock resulting from the explosion. She was with her husband in the kitchen at home, preparing breakfast and, in the living room, their three-month-old daughter was with Lúcia Maria, the child’s nanny.

“When we got to the living room, it was full of dust and the nanny, very scared, ran with the baby towards the exit door of the apartment. We then went to the balcony to see what had happened. At first, I imagined that a nearby building had collapsed. When I got to the balcony, I saw a huge cloud of dust that was still settling, and I realized that it was the new restaurant that had been open for 45 days. On his side, Coco Bambu, from the same group, fell,” she said.

“At the time of the explosion, a window in the kitchen broke and plaster chips fell from my ceiling. Some neighboring apartments cracked, but there were condos closer to the location where balconies cracked. Yesterday, we spent the day cleaning because a lot of plaster fell. It looked like the house was under construction,” said Denise, adding that she had trouble sleeping overnight. She also said that her husband is observing the behavior of the baby, who cried a lot at the time of the explosion.