Taliban bans women from attending universities in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education, run by the Taliban, suspended access to universities for female students on Tuesday (20) until further notice, which provoked condemnation from the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Nations. (UN).

A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the ministry, directed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in line with the government’s decision.

The announcement by the Taliban government, which was not recognized internationally, came as the UN Security Council was meeting in New York to discuss the situation in the country.

Foreign governments, including the United States, have said a change in women’s education policy is needed before considering formal recognition by the Taliban government, which is also subject to heavy sanctions.

“The Taliban cannot hope to be a legitimate member of the international community until it respects the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls,” said US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood. to the board, describing the move as “absolutely indefensible.”

UK Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said the suspension was “another blatant restriction of women’s rights and a profound disappointment to all schoolgirls”.

“It is also another step for the Taliban to move away from a self-sufficient and prosperous Afghanistan,” she told the council.

In March, the Taliban drew criticism from many foreign governments and some Afghans for backtracking and abandoning signs that all secondary schools for girls would open.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the move was “clearly another broken Taliban promise”.

