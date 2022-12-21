BrazilBrazil

Post Offices will change their hours during the end of year festivities

The Post Office will operate normally between the 19th and 23rd of December and the week of the 26th and 30th of December. On Christmas Eve (24), business hours will be normal in agencies that usually work on Saturdays. On New Year’s Eve (31), there will be no office hours. According to Correios, service at agencies will return from Monday, January 2, 2023.

According to the state-owned company, the Post Office Service Center (CAC) will operate normally on the 24th, from 8am to 2pm. There will be no assistance from operators on December 31, service will only return on the first business day of the year that begins.

“The Fale Conosco automated service channels; chat and telephones 0800 725 7282, 0800 725 0100 and 3003 0100 will operate normally, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week”, informed, in a note, the Correios.

Addresses and opening hours of branches – including those that work on Saturdays – can be consulted via the application or site of the Post Office.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

