Federal Police fight fraud in court permits

Today (21) the Federal Police (PF) takes action to dismantle a criminal organization that fraudulently issued digital certificates on behalf of labor judges. With the issuance of ideologically false permits, those involved in the scheme intended to withdraw BRL 62 million.

The group managed to withdraw R$ 4 million, causing losses to the Union. The investigations managed to avoid the withdrawal of R$ 58 million, according to the PF.

Operation Juízo Paralelo complies with search and seizure warrants in the cities of São Paulo, Guarulhos, Taubaté and São Caetano. Those investigated will respond for the crimes of criminal organization, qualified larceny, ideological falsehood and falsehood of public document.