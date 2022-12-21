Peru anticipates presidential elections for April 2024

The Peruvian Parliament has brought forward the presidential elections to April 2024, in an attempt to put an end to the popular unrest triggered by the ousting of President Pedro Castillo. The Mexican ambassador in Lima was expelled and accused of “interference” in the government of Dina Boluarte.

Protesters are asking for the elections to be brought forward, and Congress voted, this Tuesday (20), the anticipation of the date from 2026 to April 2024. In the plenary session, the proposal, which required 87 votes in favor, obtained 93 – 30 deputies voted against and one abstained.

The decision establishes that the current president, Dina Boluarte, will hand over the position in June 2024 to the winner of the elections.

According to the latest polls, 83% of voters are in favor of early voting to put an end to the crisis generated by the resignation, on December 7, of the leftist president, Pedro Castillo.

Protests began on December 7 in various regions of Peru, particularly in the capital Lima and in the southern part of the Peruvian Andes.

The dismissal took place after Castillo announced the dissolution of Parliament and the creation of an emergency Executive, which would govern by decree, a measure widely interpreted as an attempted coup d’état.

Protesters demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte (former vice president), who replaced Castillo under the constitutional succession and closure of Congress.

Since then, protests have erupted and, according to the latest report from the ombudsman’s office, 21 people have been killed and more than 650 injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Air connections were resumed at the Inca Manco Capac airport in Juliaca, in the Southern Region of Peru, after six days.

Visits to the famous Machu Picchu have been suspended since December 14 to ensure the safety of tourists.

Mexican Ambassador expelled

The Peruvian government announced the expulsion of the Mexican ambassador in Lima, in response to the “interference” that Dina Boluarte’s government attributes to “high Mexican authorities”, and gave him 72 hours to leave the country.

“I inform you that the Government of Peru has declared the Ambassador of Mexico, Pablo Monroy, persona non gratadue to repeated manifestations by the highest authorities of that country, which constitute interference in internal affairs and violate the principle of non-intervention”, said in a statement the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ana Cecilia Gervasi.

Pedro Castillo was arrested for rebellion and asked the Mexican embassy for asylum. On Tuesday, the Peruvian government authorized the deposed president’s family to leave the country.

The Mexican government confirmed, however, that it had granted political asylum to Pedro Castillo’s family and that they were already in Mexican territory.

