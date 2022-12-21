Zelenskiy goes to Washington in search of more weapons for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on his way to the United States (USA) this Wednesday (21) to meet US President Joe Biden, address Congress and seek more weapons, on his first trip to the abroad 300 days since Russia invaded your country.

He said the visit was aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s “resilience and defense capability” amid repeated Russian attacks on energy and water supplies in the dead of winter.

Anti-aircraft sirens sounded across Ukraine today, officials said, but there was no immediate news of a new wave of attacks.

Ukraine’s presidential political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Zelenskiy’s visit shows the high degree of trust between the two countries and offers an opportunity to explain what weapons Kiev needs.

“This finally puts an end to attempts by the Russian side to prove an alleged growing chill in our bilateral relations,” Podolyak told Reuters.

“The United States unequivocally supports Ukraine.”

Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in more military assistance to Ukraine, which will include a battery of Patriot missiles to help it defend against Russian missiles, a U.S. official said.

“Weapons, weapons and more weapons. It is important to explain personally why we need certain types of weapons,” declared Podolyak. “In particular, armored vehicles, the latest anti-missile defense systems and long-range missiles.”

Zelenskiy’s visit is expected to last several hours.

He will meet Biden and top national security advisers at the White House, participate in a joint interview with the US president and then head to the Capitol to address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 with the aim of capturing Kiev within days, a goal that quickly proved out of reach. Russian President Vladimir Putin describes what he calls Russia’s “special military operation” to “denazify” Ukraine as the moment Moscow finally stood up to the West.

Since then, thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed, millions have been forced to flee their homes, and entire cities have been turned into ruins.

Biden will meet Zelenskiy, with whom he has spoken regularly over the past 10 months but has not met in person since the start of the war. He will not use the talk to push Zelenskiy to the negotiating table with Putin, a US official said.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it saw no chance of peace talks with Kiev. In a call with reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the continued supply of Western weapons to Ukraine would lead to a “deepening” of the conflict.

