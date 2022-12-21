BrazilBrazil

Richarlison will undergo MRI to find out the degree of injury

Brazil and Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison will undergo an MRI after suffering a thigh injury during Brazil‘s World Cup quarter-final defeat by Croatia, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday. market.

The other Tottenham players who also suffered injuries at the World Cup, Uruguayan Rodrigo Betancur and Welshman Ben Davies, have already returned to training. Betancur from playing for Conte’s team on January 1 against Aston Villa.

“Ben Davies is fine and started working with us last week, he has recovered. Rodrigo has started working. I think he will be fine for the game against Aston Villa,” Conte told the team’s channel, SpursPlay. “About Richy, tomorrow he’s going to have an MRI to better understand the magnitude of the injury. The day after tomorrow we’ll know very well how long he needs to recover.”

Richarlison scored three times for Brazil at the tournament in Qatar before being injured with six minutes left in regular time as Croatia won on penalties.

Tottenham, fourth in the Premier League, will face Nice in the French league in a friendly on Wednesday (21), before resuming league games with a visit to Brentford on Monday (26).

