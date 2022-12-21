Putin: There is no limit to financial support for the Armed Forces of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday (21) to give the country’s armed forces whatever they ask for in support of the military campaign in Ukraine.

Speaking to defense chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits to what the government would provide to the armed forces.

He added that Russia needed to recognize the importance of drones in the 10-month conflict and that Russia’s Sarmat hypersonic missile – dubbed “Satan 2” – would be ready to launch in the near future.

common tragedy

Vladimir Putin also said that the losses on the battlefield in Ukraine are a “common tragedy” and that he continues to see the Ukrainian people as a “brother nation”, despite what he calls a “special military operation” carried out by Moscow in the neighboring country. .

For the Russian president, the country’s enemies want to see its disintegration. He reaffirmed that Russia was forced to take military action against Ukraine due to what he called Western “provocations”, an idea that Kiev and the West called false.

russian heroes

Putin vowed the country would achieve all goals in its military campaign in Ukraine, while labeling Russian soldiers and defense chiefs “heroes” in a speech in Moscow.

During a year-end meeting with the main authorities in the area of ​​Defense, he stated that the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is using all its capacity against Russia. He appealed to military leaders to use the experience gained from fighting in Syria and during the 10-month operation in Ukraine.

