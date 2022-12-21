BrazilBrazil

Fábio Faria is exonerated from the Communications portfolio

It is published in the Official Gazette of this Wednesday (21) the exoneration of the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria.

The publication, signed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, says that it was Faria who resigned from the position he had held since June 2020. A replacement for the portfolio has not been appointed.

With the exoneration, Fábio Faria, from the PP, resumes the mandate of federal deputy for the state of Rio Grande do Norte, which ends on February 1, 2023. The parliamentarian was one of the political coordinators of Bolsonaro’s campaign and did not run for any elected office in the last election.

“Much gratitude to PR Jair Bolsonaro for the invitation and mission to connect Brazilians, hold the 5G auction and improve the ecosystem of the telecommunications and broadcasting sector”, said Faria on Twitter.

Article updated at 11:50 am

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

