At the age of 74, actor Pedro Paulo Rangel dies in Rio de Janeiro

Actor Pedro Paulo Rangel died today (21), at 5:40 am, at Casa de Saúde São José, in Humaitá, south of Rio de Janeiro, where he had been hospitalized since the end of October to treat a decompensation of pulmonary emphysema. There is still no information about the time and place of the artist’s wake and burial.

Due to the evolution of the disease, the 74-year-old actor had to be intubated at dawn on the 10th. On that day, the medical team that attended to him considered that the artist’s clinical condition was delicate and inspired care.

On the 14th, although he still had a serious condition, the good response to the antibiotic and the improvement in the results of blood tests led to the suspension of sedation “in an attempt to withdraw from mechanical ventilation”, reported a medical bulletin.

48 hours after the interruption of sedation, Pedro Paulo Rangel began to wake up and the medical team began to assess the removal of the respirator. “The response to the infection is positive and sustained over the last few days, but there has been a change in kidney function. The condition remains serious”, completed the team in a new bulletin released by Casa de Saúde São José, on the 16th.

Career

Pedro Paulo Rangel’s career in the arts began early. As a teenager, the son of civil servants Alzira Marques Rangel and Lélio Rangel, he wrote the play When Parents Go on Vacation🇧🇷 As an actor, he was invited to participate in the cast of the children’s play The Witch and the Queen, by Pedro Reis, in the Church of Santa Terezinha, in Copacabana, in the south zone. There he met actor Marco Nanini, with whom he attended the Actors Training course at the National Conservatory of Theater, current theater school at UNIRIO.

The first experience in professional theater was in 1968, in the play Living Wheel, by Chico Buarque and directed by José Celso Martinez Corrêa, in São Paulo. The artist was also a member of Grupo Oficina and, in 1969, acted in the play Galileo Galileiby Bertolt Brecht, also directed by José Celso.

The first starring role was in 1970, in Jorginho the Macho, by Leilah Assumpção, directed by Clóvis Bueno. Two years later he made the play Castro Alves Asks for Passageby Gianfrancesco Guarnieri, and returned to Rio de Janeiro.

The acting in the play The Dawn of My Lifeby Naum Alves de Sousa, earned him his first Moliére Award for best actor, in 1982. After that he received two more: in 1989, for his performance in Machado em Cena – A Rio Soiree, by Luís de Lima; and in 1994, in the monologue The Ash Wednesday Sermonby Moacir Chaves, as Father Antônio Vieira.

On television, the actor played memorable characters. The premiere was in 1969 on Rede Tupi in São Paulo, in the cast of the telenovela super pla by Braulio Pedroso. At the same station, he acted in two other telenovelas: Toninho on The Rocks, by Teixeira Filho, in 1970; and cashby Mário Prata, in 1979.

In 1972 he started on TV Globo and soon stood out in the telenovela wild animal, by Chico de Assis and Renato Corrêa e Castro. In 1979 he returned to Rede Tupi in São Paulo and two years later he returned to Rede Globo for an infinity of characters with great highlights in telenovelas such as Gabriela🇧🇷 The Untamed and Capital sinin addition to miniseries such as One heart and Fifth of Hell🇧🇷

Still at the station, the actor’s career went through the humorous Pirate TV and long live the fat man🇧🇷

Repercussion

The actor’s death caused a stir among friends. Novel author and writer Walcyr Carrasco, who wrote the novel The Carnation and the Rose, lamented the loss. “The dear and talented actor Pedro Paulo Rangel fulfilled his mission here on earth, aged 74. A big loss! We will miss you so much! My condolences to friends and family. Go in peace, Mr. Calixto!”, he said on his Twitter profile, remembering the name of the character who is one of Pedro Paulo’s greatest hits.

The actor, comedian and writer Gregório Duvivier said he is saddened by his friend’s departure. “He was a delightful actor to watch. He colored, with infinite charisma, any scene. He lent humanity to supporting characters, always three-dimensional. He invented his own way of speaking, a bit French, but very carioca, hilarious ”, he posted on Twitter.

In an interview with Globonews, actress Lília Cabral said that for her, PP, as he called his friend, is one of the greatest actors in Brazil. “PP you will be greatly missed by many people”, she said emotionally. Also to the channel, actor Diogo Vilela told that his friend was a genius. “It’s very difficult to talk about PP, for me a genius, a brilliant actor. I am very excited”.

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also posted a message on his Twitter profile. “I just learned of the death of actor Pedro Paulo Rangel. A sad loss for Brazilian dramaturgy. Pedro Paulo made history in soap operas, humor and theaters in the country with his talent and dedication. My fraternal hug to family, fans and friends”.