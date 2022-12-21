BrazilBrazil

World Cup: French FA condemn online racist attacks after defeat

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed at its players and vowed to act after they were attacked when the team lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday.

The BBC reported on Monday that French striker Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were the target of racist abuse online after they missed their penalties in the final.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved Coman’s kick, while Tchouameni shot it wide. France failed to retain the title won in 2018.

“After the World Cup final, several players in the French national team were subjected to unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social media,” the FFF said on Twitter. “The FFF condemns them and will press charges against their perpetrators.”

Earlier, Coman’s club Bayern Munich also posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning racist comments made towards him.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Richarlison will undergo MRI to find out the degree of injury

2 mins ago

Putin: There is no limit to financial support for the Armed Forces of Russia

31 mins ago

Fábio Faria is exonerated from the Communications portfolio

53 mins ago

At the age of 74, actor Pedro Paulo Rangel dies in Rio de Janeiro

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.