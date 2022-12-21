World Cup: French FA condemn online racist attacks after defeat

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed at its players and vowed to act after they were attacked when the team lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday.

A la suite de la finale de la Coupe du monde, plusieurs joueurs de l’Equipe de France ont fait l’objet de propos racistes et haineux inacceptables sur les réseaux sociaux. La FFF les condamne et va porter plainte contre ses auteurs. pic.twitter.com/IrpaI246Es — Team France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 20, 2022

The BBC reported on Monday that French striker Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were the target of racist abuse online after they missed their penalties in the final.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved Coman’s kick, while Tchouameni shot it wide. France failed to retain the title won in 2018.

“After the World Cup final, several players in the French national team were subjected to unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social media,” the FFF said on Twitter. “The FFF condemns them and will press charges against their perpetrators.”

Earlier, Coman’s club Bayern Munich also posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning racist comments made towards him.

Der FC Bayern verurteilt die rassistischen Anfeindungen gegen Kingsley Coman aufs Schärfste! Die FC Bayern-Familie steht an deiner Seite, lieber King – Rassismus hat weder im Sport noch in unserer Gesellschaft Spielraum. pic.twitter.com/mg6r6B0UV0 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) December 19, 2022

