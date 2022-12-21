São Paulo publishes IPVA 2023 calendar

The Government of the State of São Paulo will allow payment in up to five installments for the Property Tax on Motor Vehicles (IPVA) in 2023. The decision maintains, for the second consecutive year, a longer period for vehicle owners from São Paulo to collect the IPVA and alleviate the accounts at the beginning of the year.

Owners who decide to pay the tax in advance in January, the discount will be 3%, which is an attractive option, as it is greater than an income in savings, for example.

After the most acute phases of the Brazilian economy with the consequences of the covid-19 pandemic, the market reheated its production and automakers gave way to dammed vehicles.

According to information from the state executive, in 2022, the market value of semi-new or used vehicles had a much lower average variation, reaching 10.77%, according to the annual survey carried out by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) commissioned by the Department of Finance and Planning (Sefaz-SP). Fipe’s survey is based on market values ​​calculated in September and October 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the state government, the novelty for 2023 is that, depending on the value of the IPVA, the system will automatically calculate the number of installments: in three, four or five times, equal and consecutive, – as long as the value minimum per quota is BRL 68.52 (two Ufesps – Fiscal Unit of the State of São Paulo).

The greatest appreciation was registered in the sale prices of used motorcycles, which presented 14.04%. The high was followed by trucks, with 13.37%. Vans and SUVs closed at 10.46%. Car sales prices recorded an average of 9.36% above the value calculated in the previous year. Buses and minibuses had 8.57% of variation.

To consult the market value of the car for 2023, Sefaz-SP prepared a simplified query page, in the Vehicle System (Sivei) of the portal, the owner only having to inform the vehicle plate.

SFP Resolution – nº 79/2022, which brings the complete table with the market values, which encompasses 12,621 different makes, models and versions of vehicles, was published in a supplementary notebook of the State Official Gazette on Saturday (17) and can be consulted.

Total fleet of vehicles and rates

The total fleet in the State of São Paulo is approximately 27 million vehicles. Of these, 17.9 million are subject to the payment of IPVA and 8.5 million are exempt for being more than 20 years old. Around 920,000 vehicles are considered exempt, immune or exempt from paying (such as taxi drivers, people with disabilities, churches, non-profit organizations, official vehicles and urban buses/minibuses). Sefaz-SP estimates that tax collection will reach R$ 23.4 billion in 2023.

Tax rates for new and used private vehicles remain the same: 4% for passenger cars; 2% for motorcycles and the like, single cab vans, minibuses, buses and heavy machinery; in addition to 1.5% for trucks and 1% for vehicles from rental companies, registered in São Paulo.

payment schedule

Owners will be able to choose between the following forms of payment with maturities according to the end of the license plate:

In cash

– Single quota in January with a 3% discount;

– Single quota in February, without discount;

Installment, no discount, minimum quota of BRL 68.52

– In 3 installments, from January to March (IPVA ​​between R$ 205.56 and R$ 274.07);

– In 4 installments, from January to April (IPVA ​​between R$ 274.08 and R$ 342.5);

– In 5 installments, from January to May (IPVA ​​above R$ 342.60).

Trucks have different deadlines: for full payment in January, a 3% discount is granted; for owners who choose to pay in three, four or five installments, without discount, the due dates are March 20, April 20, May 20, July 20, August 20 and September 20.

The decree on the calendar will be published in the next few days in State Official Gazette🇧🇷 Owners must observe the maturity calendar for the end of the vehicle’s license plate. In order to pay IPVA 2023, the taxpayer only needs to use the accredited bank network, with the RENAVAM (National Motor Vehicle Registry) number.

It is possible to make the collection over the internet or scheduled debit, at the self-service terminals, at the cash desks or other channels offered by the banking institution. It is also possible to make the payment at lottery outlets and with a credit card, at companies accredited by the Secretariat of Finance and Planning.

Licensing

Owners who wish to anticipate the annual licensing must settle all debts that fall on the vehicle, including the IPVA, the licensing fee and, if applicable, traffic fines.

Late payment

Taxpayers who fail to pay the tax are subject to a fine of 0.33% per day of delay and default interest based on the Selic rate. After 60 days, the percentage of the fine is set at 20% of the tax amount.

If the IPVA default remains, the debt will be registered in the Active Debt, in addition to the inclusion of the owner’s name in the State Cadin, preventing him from taking advantage of any credit he may have for requesting the São Paulo Invoice. From the moment the IPVA debt is registered, the State Attorney General’s Office may collect it through protest.

Failure to pay the IPVA prevents the vehicle from being re-licensed. After the deadline set by the Detran for licensing, the vehicle may be seized, with a fine imposed by the transit authority and seven points on the National Driver’s License (CNH).



