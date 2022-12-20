Former governor of Rio Sergio Cabral leaves jail after six years

The former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sergio Cabral left, around 8:30 pm today (19), the Military Police Prison Unit, in the municipality of Niterói, metropolitan region of the state. He was the last politician arrested in a closed regime under Operation Lava Jato. His arrest took place in 2016.

Sergio Cabral will, from now on, be under house arrest in an apartment belonging to the family, located in the Copacabana neighborhood, in the south zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and will have to wear an electronic anklet, the costs of which, as soon as they are indicated by the Federal Justice of Rio de Janeiro, must be borne by Cabral himself.

The defense of the former governor of Rio de Janeiro assured that he will respect all the determinations established by the Justice and added that, “at this moment, Cabral will not speak to the press, as his greatest desire is to be in the company of his family”. Cabral’s lawyer, Daniel Bialski, did not accompany the client’s release, because he had to return to São Paulo, where he has an office.

The release permit was signed this Monday by the deputy federal judge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, Judiciary Section of Paraná, Gabriela Hardt. The release was authorized by Judge Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

clauses

The license establishes clauses that must be complied with by the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, under penalty of returning to prison. Among them, Cabral cannot be absent from his residence, except with authorization from the Court, with the exception of emergency cases of the accused and his family members, which must be communicated to the Justice within a period of up to 24 hours; he can only receive visits from relatives up to the 3rd degree, registered lawyers, and health professionals. Visits by Justice collaborators or other investigated persons are prohibited, especially from Operation Lava Jato.

Sergio Cabral cannot promote parties or any other social events at his residence; you cannot change your address without prior court authorization; he must appear in court whenever he is summoned to do so and, in the event that there is, with an arrest warrant, future revocation of house arrest, Cabral must present himself to the Federal Police.