Putin orders strengthening of Russian borders

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the strengthening of Russia’s borders and instructed special services to maintain control of mass gatherings and ensure the safety of people in regions of Ukraine that Moscow claims as its own. , reported news agencies.

“The work must be intensified through the border services and the Federal Security Service (FSB),” Putin was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency RIA.

“And it (the border) must be reliably covered. Any attempt to breach it must be thwarted quickly and effectively using whatever forces and means we have at our disposal, including mobile action units and special forces.”

Speaking on the Day of Security Services, which is widely celebrated in Russia, Putin instructed the forces to increase control of society and maximize their “use of operational, technical and personnel potential” to prevent risks from abroad and traitors at home.

“Maximum composure and concentration of forces is now demanded from counterintelligence agencies, including military intelligence,” state news agency Tass said, quoting Putin.

“It is necessary to severely crack down on the actions of foreign special services, quickly identify traitors, spies and saboteurs,” he added.

He also said it was the task of the special services to ensure the safety of people living in regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed in September as its own — and which Kiev and its Western allies called an illegal annexation.

“It is your duty to do everything necessary to ensure your safety, respect for your rights and freedoms as much as possible,” Putin said, promising more “modern equipment and weapons”.

There is no end in sight for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its 10th month. The conflict, the biggest in Europe since World War II, has killed tens of thousands of people, forced millions from their homes and reduced cities to ruins.

Moscow calls its invasion a “special operation” to denazify and demilitarize its neighbor. Kiev and its allies in the West consider the invasion an unprovoked act of land grabbing.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.