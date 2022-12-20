Guterres wants ‘no bullshit’ climate summit in 2023

The secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, will convene a summit on climate goals “without idle talk” in September of next year, and warned this Monday (19) that “there will be no room for who evade responsibility, or for those who shift blame” and repackage old promises.

At a wide press conference to end 2022, Guterres also said he “will not relent in the quest for peace in Ukraine, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations”. A fundamental principle of the founding Charter of the UN is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guterres said he was “not optimistic” about the possibility of effective peace talks with Ukraine and Russia in the immediate future and believed that military confrontation would continue, but added that he “strongly hopes” there could be an end to the war in 2023. .

Meanwhile, Guterres said he would focus on increasing the efficiency of a UN-brokered deal that resumed Ukraine’s Black Sea food and fertilizer shipments, and on continuing to try to restart Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine and trying to speed up the exchange of prisoners of war.

Tackling climate change has been a key priority for Guterres, who is one year into his second five-year term. He said he would continue to push for a climate solidarity pact that would require big emitters to go the extra mile to cut emissions this decade and ensure support for those who need it.

Countries are under pressure to ensure emissions are cut in half by 2030 and to net zero by 2050 – the only way to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“The 1.5 degree target is breathtaking,” Guterres said. “I will convene a climate ambition summit in September 2023. I call on all leaders to take a stand.”

“The invitation is open,” he said. “But there is a price of entry, and the price of entry is non-negotiable — credible, serious, new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis.”

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.