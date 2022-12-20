Caixa pays Aid Brazil to NIS beneficiaries at the end of 7

Caixa Econômica Federal pays today (20) the December installment of Auxílio Brazil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 7. This is the fifth installment with a minimum amount of R$ 600, which will remain in force until December, as constitutional amendment enacted in July by the National Congress.

Unless a new proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) is approved, the minimum amount of the Brazil Aid will return to R$400 in January. On the 7th, the Senate approved the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Transition, which provides for the exclusion of R$ 145 billion from the federal spending ceiling for the next two years, which would allow the maintenance of the value at R$ 600 and the payment of an extra R$ 150 to families with children up to 6 years old. The program would again be called Bolsa Familia.

The constitutional amendment approved in July released the inclusion of 2.2 million families in the Brazil Aid. As a result, the total number of beneficiaries served by the program rose to 20.2 million in this semester as of this month. Traditionally, the dates of the Auxílio Brazil follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries in the last ten working days of the month.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the amount of the benefit and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Gas Allowance

The Gas Aid will also be paid today to families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with final NIS 7. With a value of R$ 112 this month, the benefit follows the Aid Brazil schedule.

Expected to last for five years, the program will benefit 5.5 million families by the end of 2026. The benefit, which was equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder over the last six months, began August, the value of 100% of the average price, which was equivalent to R$ 112 in October. This increase will remain in effect until December, as per the constitutional amendment enacted by Congress, unless the Transition PEC is approved.

Paid every two months, the Gas Aid originally had a budget of R$1.9 billion for this year, but the budget rose to R$2.95 billion after the enactment of the constitutional amendment in July.

Only those who are included in the CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can take part in the program. The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary ones, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

Families with per capita income of up to R$100, considered in extreme poverty, and those with per capita income of up to R$200, considered in poverty, can receive extra benefits.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a guide of questions and answers about the Brazil Aid. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can resolve are the criteria for joining the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened to Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in effect until October last year.