Trump is accused of crimes linked to the attack on the Capitol

Former President of the United States (USA) Donald Trump is accused of four crimes related to the attack on the Capitol, on suspicion of inciting the invasion on January 6, 2021.

The parliamentary committee only made a political assessment, which is not binding.

Congressional findings were sent to the Department of Justice, which is responsible for investigating the crimes. But the accusation does not seem to affect the former US president.

Donald Trump said that being accused of four crimes by the commission investigating the attack on the Capitol strengthens him and accused the panel of wanting to prevent him from running for president.

“These people don’t realize that, when they come after me, people who love freedom defend me,” wrote the former president in the early hours of today in a statement, posted on his social network Truth Social. “It makes me stronger. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.”

Trump claims on the social network that he tried to deploy 20,000 troops to prevent the violence on January 6 and that he went on television to tell everyone to leave.

He cited a “Democratic investigative agency” that wants to prevent him from running again. “Because they know I’m going to win,” he argued. For him, the accusations are “a partisan attempt” to put him and the Republican party aside.

