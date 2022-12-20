Retrospective 2022: Check out the main news of January

At the beginning of the year, the climate of tension reached its maximum level in Europe. Although Russia had declared, along with other countries, that a nuclear war should be avoided, this did not stop it from moving towards an armed conflict. The atmosphere of tension occurred because of Ukraine’s interest in joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). On the 12th, NATO declared that it would not allow Russia to interfere in Ukraine’s ambitions. Accused of sending more than 100,000 troops to the border between the two countries, the Russian government has said it would prefer a diplomatic solution to war.

On the 26th, the United States stated that Russian demands that NATO withdraw troops and weapons from Eastern Europe and that Ukraine not join the organization were futile. In response, the Kremlin said Russia’s key security requirements had not been taken into account by Washington.





At the end of the month, on the 28th, US President Joe Biden warned of the strong possibility of Russia invading Ukraine.

new wave of covid-19

The new Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus caused the world to plunge into a new wave of the disease in early 2022. Already in the first days of the year, 4 thousand flights were canceled in the world. On the 19th, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) stated that the virus was spreading “like never before” in the Americas. On the same day, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) revealed that the increase in the number of cases in Brazil was six times higher than that observed in early December 2021. At the end of the month, on the 26th, a new record of cases: 224,567 positive diagnoses of covid-19 in one day.

On January 4, the Ministry of Health released the result of a public consultation on the vaccination of children. According to the folder, Brazilians were against the need to present a medical prescription for vaccination, as well as the mandatory vaccine. On the 5th, the Ministry of Health announced the acquisition of immunizers for the public aged 5 to 11 years. On the 13th, Brazil received the first batch of vaccines for children.





Hospitalization of President Jair Bolsonaro

At the beginning of the year, on the 3rd, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, was admitted to treat an abdominal discomfort. The bulletin released the next day said that Bolsonaro had improved and would not need to undergo surgery. On the 5th, the president was discharged and deemed fit to return to work.

Tragedy in Minas Gerais

The beginning of January brought a tragedy for the residents of Capitólio (MG). A rock on the slopes of the city’s famous canyon collapsed on tourist boats on the 8th. In total, ten people died. The bodies were found and identified.

Obituary



On the 20th, an icon of Brazilian music died: the singer Elza Soares, who died at her home, of natural causes, at the age of 91.

Elza Soares began her artistic career doing a test on Rádio Tupi, on the program Freshmen on Parade, by Ary Barroso, and won first place. After the contest, she auditioned with maestro Joaquim Naegli and was hired as crooner (orchestral singer or musical ensemble) of the Garam de Bailes Orchestra, where he worked until 1954, when he became pregnant. The following year, he returned to singing at night. In 1960 he released his first album, If You Arrive and, in 1962, the second LP, The Bossa Negra🇧🇷

The singer won several awards such as three Latin Grammy Awards and two WME Awards and, in 2020, was the subject of the theme of the Samba School Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel.

Elza’s body was laid to rest at the Theatro Municipal, in Cinelândia, downtown Rio de Janeiro, on the 21st, and taken in an open fire truck to the Jardim da Saudade de Sulacap cemetery, in the west zone of the city.

The route passed along Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana, the neighborhood where Elza lived for many years.

Case Moise

Police officers from the Homicide Police Station in Rio took to the streets on the last day of the month, looking for those responsible for the death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, 25, murdered on the 25th. He worked as an attendant at a kiosk on Barra beach, in the Rio de Janeiro.

no revelry

The mayors of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes and of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, decided in a virtual meeting on the 21st to postpone the parades of the samba schools of the carnival in the two cities until the weekend of the Tiradentes holiday, on April 21 . The decision was guided by the health departments of the two cities and was motivated by the explosion in cases of covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant.

“The decision was taken in respect of the current situation of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to boost vaccination throughout the national territory”, pointed out a joint note from the city halls.