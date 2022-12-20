Blizzards and low temperatures threaten to disrupt US travel

A winter storm in the making is expected to bring cold conditions across much of the United States (US) this week, including blizzards that are likely to cause travel delays ahead of Christmas weekend, forecasters said.

The Midwest and Great Lakes regions could experience heavy snowfall starting Thursday (22nd), while cold air moving eastward could bring a sudden freeze, causing a rapid drop in temperature across the country from according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“It doesn’t look like a good day to be traveling the Midwest on Friday,” said Greg Carbin, head of forecast operations at the NWS Weather Prediction Center. “It will definitely feel like winter almost from coast to coast.”

Airports and roads from Chicago to St. Louis could experience disruptions starting Thursday as the rest of the country grapples with falling temperatures, he warned.

The greatest risk exists in the states of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, as well as parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. The amount of snow can exceed 30 centimeters, Carbin said.

Southern states could experience showers and thunderstorms through Thursday, and temperatures could drop significantly thereafter. Wind chill temperatures on the Gulf Coast can reach -1C, he added.

“Wind chill temperatures will be icy cold,” he said.

The NWS also warned of “bone-chilling” cold in parts of Washington state, through the Northern Plains states, including Montana, Wyoming and the Dakota.

Parts of Montana could see minus -29C on Tuesday, according to the NWS.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.