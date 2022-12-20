Thai navy continues operation in search of 30 sailors

A major operation to save 30 sailors in the Gulf of Thailand, where a corvette of the Royal Thai Navy sank, continues today, after 76 people have been rescued, reported the agency France-Presse (AFP).

The HTMS Sukhothai sank on Sunday night (18), 32 kilometers off the coast of Bangsaphan (south), in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

A sailor was found early this Tuesday, announced the Navy.

The rescue mission, which includes two military helicopters, two frigates and an amphibious vessel, has so far recovered 76 crew members.

This morning, around 9 am (local time), a military ship, the HTMS Kraburi, resumed the search, with 176 people on board, including divers, indicated the AFP.

“The search format remains the same, it is a joint operation with military helicopters,” explained Commander Kraiwit Kornraweeprapapapitch, adding that three more vessels were deployed.

On Sunday night, strong winds blew seawater onto the HTMS Sukhothai corvette and knocked out the electrical system. The Royal Thai Navy sent three frigates and two helicopters to try to help the ship and remove seawater, which was not possible due to strong winds.

The loss of power allowed more seawater to enter the ship, causing it to sink.

While northern and central Thailand experience the coldest temperatures of the year, southern Thailand has been experiencing storms and flooding in recent days. Ships were advised to remain anchored in ports.

