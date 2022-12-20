Rains kill two teenagers in Camboriú

The heavy rains that fell in Santa Catarina in the last few hours caused the death of two teenagers in Camboriú, on the north coast of the state, in the early hours of today (20). According to the municipal government, the young women were victims of a burial in the Jardim Aliança neighborhood.

Their youngest sister, aged 9, was taken to the hospital. The mayor of the municipality, Elcio Rogério Kuhnen, declared a state of emergency, for a period of 180 days, starting today.

The Civil Defense coordinator for the region of Itajaí, Daniel Cardoso, said that in addition to Camboriú, the municipalities of Itajaí, Porto Belo, Itapema and Penha were affected by flooding and landslides.

The rains also caused road closures in the state. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the BR-101 was completely blocked at the height of Morro dos Cavalos, in Palhoça. There are also roadblocks to the south on the stretches of Morro do Boi, in Balneário Camboriú, and km 102, in Palhoças. BR-280 is blocked for heavy vehicles in Corupá.

The municipality of Florianópolis canceled the Christmas celebration events in the neighborhoods, which were scheduled to start yesterday. The SC-405 highway, inside the city, was also blocked. Mayor Topázio Neto released a video on his social networks, asking people to avoid leaving home.