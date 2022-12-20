Three women will investigate for the UN the crackdown on protests in Iran

The Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN) announced today (20) that three women will form the investigative commission for Iran, approved on November 24 in an extraordinary session.

According to a statement, Sara Hossain (Bangladesh), who chairs the mission, Shaheen Sardar Ali (Pakistan) and Viviana Krsticevic (Argentina) form the group whose main task is to collect and analyze evidence of human rights violations in the context of repression of protests.

Hossain is a lawyer at the High Court of Bangladesh and has previously collaborated with the UN investigation into abuses in North Korea, Sardar Ali was Vice-Chair of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, and Krsticevic is Executive Director of the Center for Law and International Justice, a civil organization for the promotion of human rights in the American continent.

The nominations were confirmed today by the current chairman of the Board, Argentine Ambassador Federico Villegas.

The creation of the mission was approved on November 24 at the Human Rights Council with 25 votes in favor, 16 abstentions and six against, including China.

That same day, the international director of the Vice-Presidency for Women and Family of Iran, Khadijeh Karimi, warned that the Iranian government will neither recognize the role of the mission nor collaborate with it.

Protests in Iran began with the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd who was arrested three days earlier by the morality police. She was taken into custody, accused of improper use of the ‘hijab’, the Islamic headscarf.

The protests, however, evolved and now the demonstrators, mainly young people, call for the end of the Islamic Republic, founded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979 and led today by Ali Khamenei.

After three months of demonstrations, with more than 400 dead and thousands arrested, the authorities began executing demonstrators to try to control the demonstrations, mainly carried out by young people and women.

Iran has announced 11 death sentences for involvement in “riots” and accuses “foreign enemies”, including the United States and Israel, of encouraging the movement.

According to Amnesty International (AI), in addition to the 11 people already convicted, 15 are indicted for crimes punishable by the death penalty.

Human rights groups believe the legal proceedings were forged and are concerned about confessions obtained under torture.

According to the UN, the authorities of the Iranian theocratic regime have already arrested about 14 thousand people since mid-September, while the organization Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Oslo, registers the death of at least 469 demonstrators.

Authorities have officially reported more than 200 deaths, including members of the security forces, since the protests began.

