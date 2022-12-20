Aeronauts strike enters the 2nd day with delays and flight cancellations

Pilots and flight attendants entered today (20) the second day of strike in the category. Between 6 am and 8 am, operations were again suspended at the airports of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza.

According to Infraero, Santos Dumont Airport, in the central region of Rio de Janeiro, recorded 11 delays and five flight cancellations. Although operations are returning to normal throughout the morning, there are queues at airline counters to accommodate passengers on other flights, as some need to make connections to other airports included in the two-hour suspension of activities.

At RioGaleão – Tom Jobim International Airport, on Ilha do Governador, in the northern part of the capital, there were no delays or cancellations due to the airmen’s strike, according to the press office.

At BH Airport, in Confins, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, operations operated normally this Tuesday morning. According to the concessionaire’s advisory, there were also no cancellations due to the movement of the category, but there were two delays in arriving at the airport. One was Gol 2051 (Santos Dumont) and the other was Gol 1303 (Congonhas).

For the director of the National Union of Aeronauts, Leonardo Souza, adherence today was greater on this second day. “Today there was a little more participation than yesterday. What we have news is that it continues to be stronger and the impact on flights today was greater at the national level, “he said to Brazil Agency🇧🇷

In addition to the readjustment by the INPC, the aeronauts claim a real increase of 5% in wages and better working conditions, including respect for scheduled breaks that, in the assessment of the category, are not being fulfilled.

The director added that the strike remains indefinitely and with daily suspension of activities between 6 am and 8 am. The commissioner said that negotiations with the companies have not progressed and the rejection of the proposal presented at the weekend by the employers’ union for a real gain of 0.5% and the sale of days off continues.

“We want to work, but it is important that public opinion understands that this movement is not just about salary. Of course we need it, yes, we are asking for the INPC index plus 5% due to salary losses in the last two, three years, when we had salary reductions during the pandemic period, but there is the issue that we have been asking for some basic conditions, such as, for example, that companies comply with the planned time off schedules. We have grueling journeys,” he said.

Minister Maria Cristina Peduzzi, of the Superior Labor Court (TST), determined last Friday (16), that the category must guarantee the maintenance of 90% of the aeronauts in service while the strike remains. The decision was handed down in a preliminary injunction filed by the National Union of Airline Companies (Snea) against the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA).

Infraero

In a note published in his siteInfraero informed yesterday (19) that “it is monitoring the movement in its terminals and, if necessary, will adopt the contingency measures foreseen in the Airport Security Plan”, he assured, also highlighting that he advises passengers to look for information about their flights before leaving drive to airports.

Snea

The National Union of Airline Companies (Snea) reported that it is monitoring the strike at airports and that airlines “worked and will continue to work hard to minimize any impacts to their customers, following the provisions of Resolution nº 400/2016 of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC)”.

The note published in your site also informs that it is important to emphasize that the proposal presented by the Superior Labor Court (TST) over the weekend was accepted by the companies, but rejected by the aeronauts. “In light of this and for the protection of customers, the TST’s current decision is that 90% of operations be maintained during the strike period and that ANAC be informed of the effects resulting from the stoppage. The TST also determined that non-compliance with the court decision will not be tolerated and even warned about the possibility of civil and criminal liability for acts committed during the strike. The fine for non-compliance is BRL 200,000,” added Snea.