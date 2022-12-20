Earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hits northern California coast

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit the coast of northern California on Tuesday (20). More than 55,000 homes and shops were left without electricity. The US authorities have already ruled out the risk of a tsunami after this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16.1 kilometers.

The earthquake originated in a place 12 kilometers from the city of Ferndale, which has 15 thousand people.

After the quake, more than a dozen aftershocks were recorded in the same area.

In a preliminary assessment, the US Geological Survey said the likelihood of death or injury is low, but there is a possibility of property damage.

The North American tsunami warning system said, however, that there is no risk of this phenomenon after the earthquake.

According to local media, the California Highway Patrol is receiving reports of cracks in the Ferndale Bridge over the River Eel.

The State of California is regularly shaken by earthquakes. Experts say it is almost certain that the region will be the scene of an earthquake capable of causing widespread destruction in the next 30 years.

In 1994, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in Northridge, northwest of Los Angeles, killed at least 60 people and caused an estimated $10 billion in damage, while a 6.9 earthquake in San Francisco in 1989 , took the lives of 67 people.

