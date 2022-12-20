Today is the last day for employers to pay the 13th salary

Today (20) is the last day for employers to pay the second installment of the 13th salary. The payment is due to workers with a formal contract, urban and rural, including domestic servants.

Those who worked for at least 15 days are entitled to receive the 13th proportional. The deadline for the first installment ended in November.

According to Dieese, the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies, around 85.5 million Brazilians receive the Christmas bonus this year. The average payment amount is R$ 2,672.

Also according to Dieese, the extra income should inject R$ 250 billion into the economy this year.