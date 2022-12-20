BrazilBrazil

Today is the last day for employers to pay the 13th salary

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Today (20) is the last day for employers to pay the second installment of the 13th salary. The payment is due to workers with a formal contract, urban and rural, including domestic servants.

Those who worked for at least 15 days are entitled to receive the 13th proportional. The deadline for the first installment ended in November.

According to Dieese, the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies, around 85.5 million Brazilians receive the Christmas bonus this year. The average payment amount is R$ 2,672.

Also according to Dieese, the extra income should inject R$ 250 billion into the economy this year.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hits northern California coast

7 mins ago

Aeronauts hold strike scheduled for Monday

20 hours ago

After third World Cup, Scaloni keeps doors open to Messi for 2026

21 hours ago

South Korean rocket should be launched this Monday in Alcântara (MA)

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.