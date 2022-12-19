Aeronauts hold strike scheduled for Monday

The National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) announced that it will start this Monday (19) the strike of the category in the main airports of the country. Riders and stewards must cross their arms every day between 6 am and 8 am. Workers rejected in a virtual vote held over the weekend the proposal presented by the Superior Labor Court (TST). Among the 5,700 voters, 76.4% rejected the court’s offer of mediation.

The proposal presented yesterday by the vice-president of the TST, Minister Aloysio Corrêa da Veiga, provides for a 100% replacement of inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), plus a real increase of 0.5%. The percentages apply to fixed and variable wages.

The president of the National Union of Aeronauts, Henrique Hacklaender, advised the crew members to attend the airports tomorrow, but not to take off between 6 am and 8 am. The strike is expected to take place in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza.

Hacklaender highlighted that in addition to the real gain on wages, the category wants better resting conditions. Workers claim points such as the prohibition of changing days off and compliance with the already set limits on time on the ground between flight stages. “It is obvious that a tired and poorly paid crew member can represent a risk to aviation”, emphasized the union president when communicating the result of the category vote.

injunction

On Friday (16), TST Minister Maria Cristina Peduzzi determined that a minimum of 90% of pilots and flight attendants should be on duty during the strike. The decision was motivated by an action by the National Union of Airline Companies (Snea).

In the decision, the minister denied the recognition of the abusiveness of the serious, but determined that a minimum percentage of aeronauts in service should be maintained.