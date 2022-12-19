South Korean rocket should be launched this Monday in Alcântara (MA)

The launch of the HANBIT-TLV rocket, from the South Korean company Innospace, is scheduled for next Monday (19), at 6 am (Brasília time), from the Alcântara Launch Center, in Maranhão. This will be the first launch by a private company made by the Brazilian base.

The mission aims to test the operation of the South Korean rocket and also takes the Inertial Navigation System (SISNAV), developed by the Brazilian military with the support of the Financier of Studies and Projects (FINEP) and the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), linked to to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI). According to the folder, the launch depends on weather conditions.

SISNAV is a national experiment for autonomous rocket navigation, developed by the Institute of Aeronautics and Space (IAE), of the Brazilian Air Force, within the Navigation and Control System project (SISNAC). The technology will be part of the Microsatellite Launch Vehicle (VLM).

With the launch, flight data will be obtained that assess how the system behaved under specific temperature and pressure conditions. There will be no rescue operation as flight data will be collected by telemetry. The payload weighs 20kg and has dimensions of 310 × 400 × 280 mm3.

The SISNAC project manager, Major Bruno Távora, stated that this will be the first opportunity to evaluate the behavior of the technology in a real flight environment. “An inertial navigation system is a critical component for the space access vehicles developed by the IAE, as they are not found in the national industry. For this reason, the IAE began a few years ago the development of its own product, the SISNAV, using inertial sensors developed by the Institute of Advanced Studies and produced nationally”, he describes.

Távora also emphasizes the support of the ministry and related institutions. “The resources from the MCTI were fundamental for the development of SISNAV, as the projects received resources from both FINEP and AEB”. FINEP supported the development of SISNAV with resources of almost R$ 40 million contributed to the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA) of the FAB, in projects carried out between 2005 and 2016.