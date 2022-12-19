Deadline for diplomation of elected this year ends today

The deadline for candidates elected this year to be certified by the Electoral Justice ends today (19).

The diploma is the official document that attests to the candidate’s victory at the polls and authorizes the inauguration on January 1st.

Those elected to the positions of governor, senator, federal, state and district deputy are certified by the regional electoral courts (TREs), based in each state and in the Federal District.

Today, the graduation will be carried out in the states of Amapá, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Sergipe and in the Federal District.

Before the date foreseen by the legislation, the diplomas began to be delivered.

The first diplomas took place on December 12 in Amazonas and Roraima. On the same date, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) certified the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin.

The Electoral Justice of Acre, Mato Grosso and Rondônia held the ceremony on the 15th.

On Friday (16), those elected in Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia and Tocantins received diplomas. In Maranhão, the ceremony took place on Saturday (17).

Pará should carry out the graduation on the 21st. The Regional Electoral Court informed that the TSE opened an exception and authorized the diplomation on the 21st, after request of the governor of the state.