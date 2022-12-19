Ship sinks in Thailand; there are dozens of missing

More than 30 soldiers and crew are missing in the sinking of a Royal Thai Navy ship, during the last dawn. The ship was patrolling the waters, when strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand caused her to “list sharply towards the water”.

Meteorologists had already warned of the storm that would hit the Gulf of Thailand over the weekend.

High waves, strong winds and rain caused the military vessel HTMS Sukhothai to “list sharply towards the water”, according to navy spokesman Pokkrong Monthatphalin, quoted by the The Guardian🇧🇷

Rough waters entered the pipeline of the ship, which was patrolling 32 kilometers off the coast of Bang Saphan district.

The water cut power to the ship, causing the crew to lose control.

Images released by the Navy show Sukhothai at almost 60 degrees in relation to the water, followed by total submersion.

The Army started a rescue mission with three other ships and two helicopters, reaching the Sukhothai before sinking, around 23:30 on Sunday (18).

Early this morning, the Navy reported that 78 sailors had already been rescued and that the corvettes and helicopters were still looking for another 31 people.

“It has now been more than 12 hours but we will continue to search,” a navy spokesman told the BBC. He added that 11 crew members were already in a local hospital, while 40 were taken to a shelter.

The Navy also announced that an investigation into the cause of the disaster has been opened.

“This has rarely happened in the history of our force, especially with a ship that is still in active use,” Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha confirmed the investigation into the disaster in a statement, saying: “I am following the news closely – around five people are seriously injured.”

The HTMS Sukhothai was built for the Thai Navy in the United States in the mid-1980s.

*Prohibited reproduction of this content.